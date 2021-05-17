 
Peter Tuchman (IG): "It's positive on the economy, but sometimes it's negative on the markets"

Nachrichtenquelle: Inside Wirtschaft
Inflation fears are back. Consumer prices rose 4.2 percent in April and drove the rate to the highest level in nearly 13 years. What does that mean for the worldwide markets? "I realized something is going on here and I think it's important that I address it. I think it's a function of the reopenings of the world, the reopening of the economy. It's positive on the economy, but sometimes it's negative on the markets", says Peter Tuchman (Einstein of Wall Street). Salah-Eddine Bouhmidi (Head of Markets IG) shows in the "chart of the week" and some investment opportunities for oil. The two experts discuss with Manuel Koch cryptos and the current market situation. More information on https://www.ig.com 👇🏻 Jetzt YouTube-Kanal abonnieren👇🏻 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC234wdhgU4NVDqYBRkkVkfQ MANUEL KOCH 📺 TV Journalist 👱🏻‍♂️ CEO 🎥 Producer 📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/manuelkochtv/ 🎭 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Manuel-Koch-1918657995022408/ 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/manuel_koch ►► LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/manuel-koch-b2697981/ INSIDE WIRTSCHAFT 🖥 Online-Sender https://inside-wirtschaft.de 🎥 Interviews 🎤 Medientraining 🤵🏼 Event-Moderation 📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/insidewirtschaft/ 🎭 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InsideWirtschaft/ 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/iwirtschaft Risikohinweis: https://inside-wirtschaft.de/risikohinweis/

Nachrichtenquelle

Inside Wirtschaft präsentiert mit seinen Köpfen und Korrespondenten aus Berlin, Frankfurt und New York die wichtigsten Themen rund um Börse, Politik, Wirtschaft und Wissen.

RSS-Feed Inside Wirtschaft