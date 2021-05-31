Peter Tuchman (IG): "It's about the security of the economic global situation"

A cryptocurrency like a digital dollar backed by the US central bank could provide many benefits.The Fed hasn't set a timetable yet, but the currency is expected to come on line in about two years. Will the greenback disappear? "The digital dollar is surely a different category than a cryptocurrency as an investment. I think obviously any payment system that can be done digitally appears to be the way of the future", says Peter Tuchman. Banks piled a record $485 billion into the Federal Reserve’s overnight, reverse repo facility as Wall Street continues to grapple with where to park all its cash. "It's about the security of the economic global situation. There are questions when will be the economy a profitable business model once again. They are wondering what the future is going to bring", says the Einstein of Wall Street. Salah-Eddine Bouhmidi (Head of Markets IG) shows in the "chart of the week" some investment opportunities for EUR/USD. The two experts also discuss with Manuel Koch inflation and the current market situation. More information on https://www.ig.com 👇🏻 Jetzt YouTube-Kanal abonnieren👇🏻 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC234wdhgU4NVDqYBRkkVkfQ MANUEL KOCH 📺 TV Journalist 👱🏻‍♂️ CEO 🎥 Producer 📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/manuelkochtv/ 🎭 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Manuel-Koch-1918657995022408/ 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/manuel_koch ►► LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/manuel-koch-b2697981/ INSIDE WIRTSCHAFT 🖥 Online-Sender https://inside-wirtschaft.de 🎥 Interviews 🎤 Medientraining 🤵🏼 Event-Moderation 📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/insidewirtschaft/ 🎭 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InsideWirtschaft/ 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/iwirtschaft Risikohinweis: https://inside-wirtschaft.de/risikohinweis/