Orpea H1 Revenue EUR 2,069 Million; Outlook Unchanged

Orpea says as a result of the sharp rise in occupancy rates in all geographical zones, together with the contribution of acquisitions completed in 2020 and those announced on 29 June 2021, the Group confidently confirms its 2021 revenue growth target of more than +7.5%, i.e. at least EUR 4,215 million

Says almost 99% of the Group's nursing homes are Covid-free




