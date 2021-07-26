checkAd

Lemonade Says COO Wininger Promoted to Co-CEO

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Lemonade says COO Shai Wininger was appointed to the position of Co-Chief Executive Officer.The company also appointed Adina Eckstein, the Company’s Vice President of Operations, as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately

