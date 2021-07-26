Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Lemonade Says COO Wininger Promoted to Co-CEO (PLX AI) – Lemonade says COO Shai Wininger was appointed to the position of Co-Chief Executive Officer.The company also appointed Adina Eckstein, the Company’s Vice President of Operations, as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately



