Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S. Autor: PLX AI | 30.07.2021, 14:17 | 32 | 0 | 0 30.07.2021, 14:17 | (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk shares rose as strong demand for the company's new weight-loss drug led to shortages in the U.S.

Due to high demand for Wegovy injection 2.4 mg, there is a temporary shortage in product supply, particularly with the 0.25 mg starting dose, Novo Nordisk said earlier

This is resulting in delays with some people getting their prescription filled at the pharmacy -- as much as 3 weeks

Novo has ramped up production at facilities in Denmark and the US to stabilize and replenish supply

This is a clear positive for Novo and its FY guidance, analysts at SEB said

Buy Novo Nordisk ahead of earnings due Aug. 5, Nordea said, liftings its price target on the stock to DKK 610



Novo Nordisk (B) Aktie





