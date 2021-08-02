checkAd

Sell YIT as Risk of Earnings Misses Is Rising, Analyst Says

Autor: PLX AI
02.08.2021, 11:00  |  17   |   |   

(PLX AI) – The risk for earnings misses is rising for YIT, Carnegie analysts said, cutting their recommendation on the stock to sell from hold.Price target cut to EUR 4.30 from EUR 5.50YIT risks earnings disappointments because of increased material …

  • (PLX AI) – The risk for earnings misses is rising for YIT, Carnegie analysts said, cutting their recommendation on the stock to sell from hold.
  • Price target cut to EUR 4.30 from EUR 5.50
  • YIT risks earnings disappointments because of increased material costs and a weak backlog of infrastructure projects, Carnegie said
