Sell YIT as Risk of Earnings Misses Is Rising, Analyst Says Autor: PLX AI | 02.08.2021, 11:00 | 17 | 0 | 0 02.08.2021, 11:00 | (PLX AI) – The risk for earnings misses is rising for YIT, Carnegie analysts said, cutting their recommendation on the stock to sell from hold.Price target cut to EUR 4.30 from EUR 5.50YIT risks earnings disappointments because of increased material … (PLX AI) – The risk for earnings misses is rising for YIT, Carnegie analysts said, cutting their recommendation on the stock to sell from hold.Price target cut to EUR 4.30 from EUR 5.50YIT risks earnings disappointments because of increased material … (PLX AI) – The risk for earnings misses is rising for YIT, Carnegie analysts said, cutting their recommendation on the stock to sell from hold.

Price target cut to EUR 4.30 from EUR 5.50

YIT risks earnings disappointments because of increased material costs and a weak backlog of infrastructure projects, Carnegie said YIT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

YIT Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer