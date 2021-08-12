Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Zurich Insurance H1 Business Operating Profit USD 2.7 Billion; on Track for 2022 Targets (PLX AI) – Zurich Insurance half year net income USD 2,200 million,half year business operating profit USD 2,700 millionZurich Insurance says on track to achieve 2022 targetsProperty & Casualty (P&C) combined ratio at 93.9%, lowest in more than 20 …



