Zurich Insurance H1 Business Operating Profit USD 2.7 Billion; on Track for 2022 Targets

Autor: PLX AI
12.08.2021, 06:46   

(PLX AI) – Zurich Insurance half year net income USD 2,200 million,half year business operating profit USD 2,700 millionZurich Insurance says on track to achieve 2022 targetsProperty & Casualty (P&C) combined ratio at 93.9%, lowest in more than 20 …

  • (PLX AI) – Zurich Insurance half year net income USD 2,200 million,
  • half year business operating profit USD 2,700 million
  • Zurich Insurance says on track to achieve 2022 targets
  • Property & Casualty (P&C) combined ratio at 93.9%, lowest in more than 20 years
  • P&C BOP more than doubles to USD 1.6 billion despite elevated losses from extreme weather; gross written premiums (GWP) up 16%
  • Life BOP rises 44% to USD 802 million on higher fee revenue and investment results; annual premium equivalent (APE) sales up 14%
