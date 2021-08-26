checkAd

DGAP-News Eckert & Ziegler Starts Technetium-99 Delivery in Brazil

Eckert & Ziegler Starts Technetium-99 Delivery in Brazil

Berlin, 26 August 2021. Eckert & Ziegler (ISIN DE0005659700, TecDAX), has started the delivery of Technetium-99 generators in Brazil. The subsidiary Eckert & Ziegler Brasil Comercial Ltda. had recently received a license from the Brazilian health authority ANVISA as the first and only private company to import and distribute technetium generators. Two leading hospitals in the greater Sao Paulo area are among the first customers, and further orders have already been placed.

Technetium generators are a core component for a nuclear medicine diagnostic procedure called SPECT, which is used to detect medical abnormalities. The generators need to be replaced regularly because the radioactive material in them has a short half-life. In Brazil, the SPECT market has a volume of about 100 million Euro per year. Eckert & Ziegler already supplies around 500 hospitals and clinics in this country with medical products and radioisotopes and now hopes to tap into the generator market. SPECT is often used to detect cardiac diseases, tumors, and metastases.

About Eckert & Ziegler.
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG with more than 800 employees is a leading specialist for isotope-related components in nuclear medicine and radiation therapy. The company offers a broad range of services and products for the radiopharmaceutical industry, from early development work to contract manufacturing and distribution. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.
Contributing to saving lives.

