CNH Industrial attains EcoVadis Platinum medal in annual sustainability assessmen

This is the first time the Company has placed in the assessment’s highest ranking, confirming its commitment to continuous improvement and ensuring responsible sourcing throughout the supply chain.

London, September 13, 2021

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI), a global leader in sustainability across its operations and the segments in which it operates, announces an important ratings milestone in its sustainability journey.

The Company has ranked in the top 1% in the annual EcoVadis sustainability assessment with a score of 73/100, resulting in a Platinum medal certification from one of the foremost and trusted providers of business sustainability ratings.

EcoVadis rates more than 75,000 companies from over 200 industries according to their sustainability impacts based on documented evidence. It focuses on four main themes: environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement – and covers seven indicators across 21 different sustainability criteria. CNH Industrial is a long-standing participant in this assessment, having achieved Gold level over the past four years. This is the first Platinum medal for the Company.

“We are delighted to have earned Platinum certification in the highly reputed and stringent EcoVadis sustainability assessment. This singular accolade reflects the diligence and dedication our teams put forth to ensure that we operate to the highest ethical and environmental standards,” commented Scott Wine, Chief Executive Officer of CNH Industrial.

In addition to this latest recognition, CNH Industrial recently received a rating of AAA in the MSCI(1) ESG Ratings assessment for the eighth consecutive year.

(1) The use by CNH Industrial of any MSCI ESG Research LLC or its affiliates’ (“MSCI”) data, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index names herein, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement, recommendation, or promotion of CNH Industrial by MSCI. MSCI services and data are the property of MSCI or its information providers, and are provided ‘as-is’ and without warranty. MSCI names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:
bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Media contact:

Laura Overall        
Corporate Communications Manager
CNH Industrial                
Tel. +44 (0)2077 660 338                
E-mail: mediarelations@cnhind.com
www.cnhindustrial.com

