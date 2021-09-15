Calliditas Seen Falling at Least 10% After FDA Delays Nefecon Autor: PLX AI | 15.09.2021, 08:41 | 37 | 0 | 0 15.09.2021, 08:41 | (PLX AI) – Calliditas shares may fall at least 10% today after the company said last night the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) extended the PDUFA goal date for its New Drug Application (NDA) seeking accelerated approval for Nefecon to Dec. … (PLX AI) – Calliditas shares may fall at least 10% today after the company said last night the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) extended the PDUFA goal date for its New Drug Application (NDA) seeking accelerated approval for Nefecon to Dec. … (PLX AI) – Calliditas shares may fall at least 10% today after the company said last night the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) extended the PDUFA goal date for its New Drug Application (NDA) seeking accelerated approval for Nefecon to Dec. 15.

In its review of the NDA, the FDA has requested further analyses of the NeflgArd trial data

The delay means that some of the first mover advantage will be lost, an analyst said

The delay means that some of the first mover advantage will be lost, an analyst said

The extension signals higher regulatory risk than anticipated, an analyst said



