Aker BioMarine Chairman Buys 165,000 Shares

(PLX AI) – Aker BioMarine Chairman purchased 165,000 shares through Storbrea AS at NOK 43.51 per share.Ola Snøve, Chairman of Aker BioMarine ASA, directly and indirectly, controls 350,000 shares in Aker BioMarine ASA

Ola Snøve, Chairman of Aker BioMarine ASA, directly and indirectly, controls 350,000 shares in Aker BioMarine ASA




