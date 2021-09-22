Handelsbanken Rises More Than 3% After Extraordinary Dividend
- (PLX AI) – Handelsbanken shares rose more than 3% at the open after it announced yesterday it would pay a special dividend in the form of Industrivarden shares.
- The dividend is intended to consist of approximately 30.5 million class A shares in Industrivarden, corresponding to a value of approximately SEK 8.7 billion, or SEK 4.42 per share
- This is higher than the extraordinary cash dividend of SEK 4.10 some analysts were expecting
- This is a step in the right direction to improving the capital situation at Handelsbanken, but there is more to do, SEB said
