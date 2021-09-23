Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Nordex Gets 27 MW Wind Turbine Order in Poland (PLX AI) – Nordex gets order from KGAL Investment Management for nine N131/3000 turbines for the 27 MW "Rywald" wind farm.



