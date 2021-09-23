checkAd

Nordex Gets 27 MW Wind Turbine Order in Poland

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Nordex gets order from KGAL Investment Management for nine N131/3000 turbines for the 27 MW "Rywald" wind farm.

  (PLX AI) – Nordex gets order from KGAL Investment Management for nine N131/3000 turbines for the 27 MW "Rywald" wind farm.
(PLX AI) – Nordex gets order from KGAL Investment Management for nine N131/3000 turbines for the 27 MW "Rywald" wind farm.

