LPKF Laser Cuts Q3 Outlook on Logistics Bottlenecks
- (PLX AI) – LPKF Laser new Outlook Q3 revenue EUR 23-28 million, down from EUR 30-35 million previously.
- New Q3 EBIT outlook 0-3 million, down from 3-7 million previously
- Says solar systems produced and ready for delivery worth approximately EUR 5 million and other systems worth approximately EUR 2 million will likely not be shipped before month end
