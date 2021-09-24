checkAd

LPKF Laser Cuts Q3 Outlook on Logistics Bottlenecks

Autor: PLX AI
24.09.2021, 19:02  |  19   |   |   

(PLX AI) – LPKF Laser new Outlook Q3 revenue EUR 23-28 million, down from EUR 30-35 million previously.New Q3 EBIT outlook 0-3 million, down from 3-7 million previouslySays solar systems produced and ready for delivery worth approximately EUR 5 …

  • (PLX AI) – LPKF Laser new Outlook Q3 revenue EUR 23-28 million, down from EUR 30-35 million previously.
  • New Q3 EBIT outlook 0-3 million, down from 3-7 million previously
  • Says solar systems produced and ready for delivery worth approximately EUR 5 million and other systems worth approximately EUR 2 million will likely not be shipped before month end
LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LPKF Laser Cuts Q3 Outlook on Logistics Bottlenecks (PLX AI) – LPKF Laser new Outlook Q3 revenue EUR 23-28 million, down from EUR 30-35 million previously.New Q3 EBIT outlook 0-3 million, down from 3-7 million previouslySays solar systems produced and ready for delivery worth approximately EUR 5 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nel Gets Order for 5 MW Alkaline Electrolyser
Mercedes-Benz Joins Stellantis and TotalEnergies in Automotive Cells Company (ACC)
Better Collective Buys Dutch Online Assets for EUR 5.9 Million Plus Earnouts
Kongsberg Automotive Cuts Outlook Due to Semiconductor Shortages
Norwegian Air Disputes NOK 400 Million Fee for Failure to Meet ETS Obligations
Deutsche Bank Says Fitch Upgraded IDR Rating to to BBB+ from BBB
Dufry Expects Positive Impact From New Spain Law Reducing Rent
Bavarian Nordic Covid-19 Vaccine Funding Approved by Danish Parliament Committee
Eurazeo Raises Stake in Kurma Partners to 70.6%
PGS Gets Contract from Exxon Mobil Offshore Suriname
Titel
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Vestas Closes Factories in Denmark, Germany, Spain
Borussia Dortmund Elects Evonik CEO Kullmann as New Chairman of the Board
Jungheinrich Gets Warehouse Automation Order in Poland
BASF to Increase Prices for Non-Ionic Surfactants by up to EUR 170 per Ton
Siemens Energy Gets HVDC Contract for Power Link Between Ireland and Great Britain
Nel Gets Order for 5 MW Alkaline Electrolyser
Stadler Rail Says OBB Train Contract in Danger After Austrian Court Decision
Husqvarna May Lose SEK 2 Billion in Sales Amid Supplier Dispute
Ørsted Says REWE Group Signs 10-Year PPA for Power from Borkum Riffgrund 3 Offshore Wind Farm
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
Thyssenkrupp Sells AST Stainless Steel Mill to Italian Group Arvedi
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:59 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: LPKF korrigiert Q3 Prognose aufgrund von Umsatzverschiebungen in das vierte Quartal durch Logistikengpässen
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
18:59 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: LPKF corrects Q3 guidance based on sales shifted to the fourth quarter due to logistics bottlenecks
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
21.09.21HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER stuft LPKF LASER auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
21.09.21Rohstoffe: LPKF Laser, Almonty Industries, Wacker Chemie – Glänzendes Wachstum
inv3st.de | Kommentare
Anzeige
18.09.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 37/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
17.09.21Sixt: Analystenlob und Robotaxi-Pläne - Steilvorlage für steigende Kurse? Trading-Tipp
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
16.09.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 16.09.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21ROUNDUP: Laserspezialist LPKF ergattert wieder Millionenauftrag - Aktie gefragt
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21LPKF Laser: Neuer Auftrag - geht es wieder nach oben für die Aktie? Trading-Tipp des Tages
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
15.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Verkaufsdruck nimmt gegen Handelsende zu
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte