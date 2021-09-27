Genmab Has Blockbuster in Tivdak, Nordea Says, Lifting Price Target Autor: PLX AI | 27.09.2021, 09:08 | | 31 0 | 0 27.09.2021, 09:08 | (PLX AI) – Genmab may see Tivdak peak sales of $1.11 billion, Nordea analysts forecast, raising their price target on the stock.Price target raised to DKK 3,188 from DKK 3,058, with recommendation unchanged at buyFDA approved Tivdak for recurrent or … (PLX AI) – Genmab may see Tivdak peak sales of $1.11 billion, Nordea analysts forecast, raising their price target on the stock.Price target raised to DKK 3,188 from DKK 3,058, with recommendation unchanged at buyFDA approved Tivdak for recurrent or … (PLX AI) – Genmab may see Tivdak peak sales of $1.11 billion, Nordea analysts forecast, raising their price target on the stock.

Price target raised to DKK 3,188 from DKK 3,058, with recommendation unchanged at buy

FDA approved Tivdak for recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer last week

Tivdak adds to Genmab’s impressive approval track record and is the company’s fifth antibody to reach the market, with two already multi-billion-dollar blockbusters, Nordea said

Genmab shares gained 0.7% in early trading



