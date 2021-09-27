checkAd

Genmab Has Blockbuster in Tivdak, Nordea Says, Lifting Price Target

Autor: PLX AI
27.09.2021, 09:08  |  31   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Genmab may see Tivdak peak sales of $1.11 billion, Nordea analysts forecast, raising their price target on the stock.Price target raised to DKK 3,188 from DKK 3,058, with recommendation unchanged at buyFDA approved Tivdak for recurrent or …

  • (PLX AI) – Genmab may see Tivdak peak sales of $1.11 billion, Nordea analysts forecast, raising their price target on the stock.
  • Price target raised to DKK 3,188 from DKK 3,058, with recommendation unchanged at buy
  • FDA approved Tivdak for recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer last week
  • Tivdak adds to Genmab’s impressive approval track record and is the company’s fifth antibody to reach the market, with two already multi-billion-dollar blockbusters, Nordea said
  • Genmab shares gained 0.7% in early trading
21.09.21Genmab Rises More Than 2% After FDA Approves Cervical Cancer Treatment as Expected
PLX AI | Analysen
20.09.21Genmab Says FDA Granted Accelerated Approval for TIVDAK in Cervical Cancer
PLX AI | Analysen
16.09.21ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies senkt Genmab auf 'Hold' - Ziel hoch auf 3035 Kronen
dpa-AFX | Analysen: andere