Genmab Has Blockbuster in Tivdak, Nordea Says, Lifting Price Target
- (PLX AI) – Genmab may see Tivdak peak sales of $1.11 billion, Nordea analysts forecast, raising their price target on the stock.
- Price target raised to DKK 3,188 from DKK 3,058, with recommendation unchanged at buy
- FDA approved Tivdak for recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer last week
- Tivdak adds to Genmab’s impressive approval track record and is the company’s fifth antibody to reach the market, with two already multi-billion-dollar blockbusters, Nordea said
- Genmab shares gained 0.7% in early trading
