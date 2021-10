UPM Says European Comissions Conducting Inspection in Antitrust Probe Autor: PLX AI | 12.10.2021, 12:41 | | 21 0 | 0 12.10.2021, 12:41 | (PLX AI) – UPM says European Commission competition authorities are conducting an unannounced inspection at UPM’s premises.UPM says Commission has concerns wood pulp sector may have violated EU antitrust rulesUPM supports the Commission in its … (PLX AI) – UPM says European Commission competition authorities are conducting an unannounced inspection at UPM’s premises.UPM says Commission has concerns wood pulp sector may have violated EU antitrust rulesUPM supports the Commission in its … (PLX AI) – UPM says European Commission competition authorities are conducting an unannounced inspection at UPM’s premises.

UPM says Commission has concerns wood pulp sector may have violated EU antitrust rules

UPM says Commission has concerns wood pulp sector may have violated EU antitrust rules

UPM supports the Commission in its investigation but cannot comment any further



