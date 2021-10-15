checkAd

Vestas to Install V236-15.0 MW Prototype Turbine in Denmark

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Vestas to install the V236-15 MW offshore prototype wind turbine at the Østerild National test centre for large wind turbines in Western Jutland, Denmark.The installation of the prototype turbine will take place in the second half of 2022 …

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas to install the V236-15 MW offshore prototype wind turbine at the Østerild National test centre for large wind turbines in Western Jutland, Denmark.
  • The installation of the prototype turbine will take place in the second half of 2022 and its first kWh is planned for the fourth quarter of that year
  • Stretching 280m into the air with a production output of 80 GWh/year, the prototype will be the tallest and most powerful wind turbine in the world once installed, Vestas said
