Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Vestas to Install V236-15.0 MW Prototype Turbine in Denmark (PLX AI) – Vestas to install the V236-15 MW offshore prototype wind turbine at the Østerild National test centre for large wind turbines in Western Jutland, Denmark.The installation of the prototype turbine will take place in the second half of 2022 …



