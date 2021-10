SAP Guidance Is Conservative; Stock Is Attractive, BofA Says Autor: PLX AI | 22.10.2021, 09:50 | | 41 0 | 0 22.10.2021, 09:50 | (PLX AI) – SAP guidance is conservative and the stock is particularly attractive at these levels, Bank of America analysts said, lifting their price target to EUR 155 from EUR 152.Buy recommendation maintainedShares should re-rate as cloud momentum … (PLX AI) – SAP guidance is conservative and the stock is particularly attractive at these levels, Bank of America analysts said, lifting their price target to EUR 155 from EUR 152.Buy recommendation maintainedShares should re-rate as cloud momentum … (PLX AI) – SAP guidance is conservative and the stock is particularly attractive at these levels, Bank of America analysts said, lifting their price target to EUR 155 from EUR 152.

Buy recommendation maintained

Shares should re-rate as cloud momentum accelerates and the EBIT margin approaches double digits by 2023, BofA said

Shares should re-rate as cloud momentum accelerates and the EBIT margin approaches double digits by 2023, BofA said

SAP is up 1.5% this morning at EUR 121.64



SAP Aktie





