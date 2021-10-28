Adesso Raises Outlook After Posting 9-Month EBITDA of EUR 81 Million
(PLX AI) – Adesso 9-month revenue EUR 496 million, up 29%.9-month EBITDA EUR 81 million vs. EUR 47.1 million last yearAdesso now expects sales of > EUR 630 million and an EBITDA of > EUR 95 million for the Full yearPreviously the outlook was sales …
- (PLX AI) – Adesso 9-month revenue EUR 496 million, up 29%.
- 9-month EBITDA EUR 81 million vs. EUR 47.1 million last year
- Adesso now expects sales of > EUR 630 million and an EBITDA of > EUR 95 million for the Full year
- Previously the outlook was sales higher than EUR 600 million and EBITDA higher than EUR 89 million
- Minimum EBITDA margin target now at least 14% for the year, up from at least 12% before
