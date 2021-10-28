Adesso Raises Outlook After Posting 9-Month EBITDA of EUR 81 Million Autor: PLX AI | 28.10.2021, 17:10 | | 26 0 | 0 28.10.2021, 17:10 | (PLX AI) – Adesso 9-month revenue EUR 496 million, up 29%.9-month EBITDA EUR 81 million vs. EUR 47.1 million last yearAdesso now expects sales of > EUR 630 million and an EBITDA of > EUR 95 million for the Full yearPreviously the outlook was sales … (PLX AI) – Adesso 9-month revenue EUR 496 million, up 29%.9-month EBITDA EUR 81 million vs. EUR 47.1 million last yearAdesso now expects sales of > EUR 630 million and an EBITDA of > EUR 95 million for the Full yearPreviously the outlook was sales … (PLX AI) – Adesso 9-month revenue EUR 496 million, up 29%.

9-month EBITDA EUR 81 million vs. EUR 47.1 million last year

Adesso now expects sales of > EUR 630 million and an EBITDA of > EUR 95 million for the Full year

Previously the outlook was sales higher than EUR 600 million and EBITDA higher than EUR 89 million

Minimum EBITDA margin target now at least 14% for the year, up from at least 12% before



