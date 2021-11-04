ISS Q3 Revenue Better Than Expected; Outlook Raised for EBIT Margin, FCF Autor: PLX AI | 04.11.2021, 07:29 | | 19 0 | 0 04.11.2021, 07:29 | (PLX AI) – ISS says upgrade of financial outlook driven by fundamental business improvements.Q3 revenue DKK 17,479 million vs. estimate DKK 17,300 millionQ3 organic growth 2.6% vs. estimate 3%ISS outlook for organic growth is confirmed and still … (PLX AI) – ISS says upgrade of financial outlook driven by fundamental business improvements.Q3 revenue DKK 17,479 million vs. estimate DKK 17,300 millionQ3 organic growth 2.6% vs. estimate 3%ISS outlook for organic growth is confirmed and still … (PLX AI) – ISS says upgrade of financial outlook driven by fundamental business improvements.

Q3 revenue DKK 17,479 million vs. estimate DKK 17,300 million

Q3 organic growth 2.6% vs. estimate 3%

ISS outlook for organic growth is confirmed and still expected to be positive

Outlook FY EBIT margin 2.5%, up from above 2% previously

Outlook FY free cash flow DKK 1,500 million, up from above DKK 1,000 million previously

Our turnaround initiatives are clearly paying off and the success of our execution allows us to upgrade our outlook on operating margin and free cash flow, CEO says

Progress on these two financial metrics is key to create a healthy foundation and reach our turnaround targets for 2022: CEO



