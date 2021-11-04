ISS Q3 Revenue Better Than Expected; Outlook Raised for EBIT Margin, FCF
- (PLX AI) – ISS says upgrade of financial outlook driven by fundamental business improvements.
- Q3 revenue DKK 17,479 million vs. estimate DKK 17,300 million
- Q3 organic growth 2.6% vs. estimate 3%
- ISS outlook for organic growth is confirmed and still expected to be positive
- Outlook FY EBIT margin 2.5%, up from above 2% previously
- Outlook FY free cash flow DKK 1,500 million, up from above DKK 1,000 million previously
- Our turnaround initiatives are clearly paying off and the success of our execution allows us to upgrade our outlook on operating margin and free cash flow, CEO says
- Progress on these two financial metrics is key to create a healthy foundation and reach our turnaround targets for 2022: CEO
