checkAd

ISS Q3 Revenue Better Than Expected; Outlook Raised for EBIT Margin, FCF

Autor: PLX AI
04.11.2021, 07:29  |  19   |   |   

(PLX AI) – ISS says upgrade of financial outlook driven by fundamental business improvements.Q3 revenue DKK 17,479 million vs. estimate DKK 17,300 millionQ3 organic growth 2.6% vs. estimate 3%ISS outlook for organic growth is confirmed and still …

  • (PLX AI) – ISS says upgrade of financial outlook driven by fundamental business improvements.
  • Q3 revenue DKK 17,479 million vs. estimate DKK 17,300 million
  • Q3 organic growth 2.6% vs. estimate 3%
  • ISS outlook for organic growth is confirmed and still expected to be positive
  • Outlook FY EBIT margin 2.5%, up from above 2% previously
  • Outlook FY free cash flow DKK 1,500 million, up from above DKK 1,000 million previously
  • Our turnaround initiatives are clearly paying off and the success of our execution allows us to upgrade our outlook on operating margin and free cash flow, CEO says
  • Progress on these two financial metrics is key to create a healthy foundation and reach our turnaround targets for 2022: CEO


ISS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ISS Q3 Revenue Better Than Expected; Outlook Raised for EBIT Margin, FCF (PLX AI) – ISS says upgrade of financial outlook driven by fundamental business improvements.Q3 revenue DKK 17,479 million vs. estimate DKK 17,300 millionQ3 organic growth 2.6% vs. estimate 3%ISS outlook for organic growth is confirmed and still …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vestas CEO Buys Shares for DKK 675,000
Roku Q3 Revenue in Line; Adj. EBITDA Beats Estimates
MTU Aero Signs Long-Term Service Agreement with Petrobras
Novo Nordisk Has 85.4% Obesity Drug Market Share in North America After Wegovy Launch
Odfjell SE Q3 EBIT USD -7 Million
Maersk Price Target Raised to DKK 24,900 from DKK 23,900 at Kepler Cheuvreux
Merck KGaA Raised Forecast After Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus
Merck KGaA Outlook FY Revenue EUR 19,300-19,850 Million
Vestas Crashes 10% After Weak Quarter, Guidance Downgrade
Vestas Board Member Buys Shares for Nearly DKK 1 Million
Titel
PREVIEW: Vestas Seen Struggling to Pass Higher Costs Through, Analysts Say
Calliditas Drops 12% After Carnegie Downgrades to Hold
Vestas CEO Buys Shares for DKK 675,000
Novo Nordisk Is Poised for Strong Growth in 2022, Bank of America Says
Kongsberg Automotive Sells Interior Comfort Systems to Lear for EUR 175 Million
Novo Nordisk Rises 2% as Guidance Upgrade Shows Strong Ozempic, Wegovy Sales
Daimler Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Says on Track for Full Year
Novo Nordisk Raises Sales Growth Outlook to 12-15% for 2021 After 15% Growth in Q3
HelloFresh Raises Revenue Growth Outlook After Q3 Beats Expectations
Sectra Looking for New CFO After Franzen Takes New Role
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
PREVIEW: Vestas Seen Struggling to Pass Higher Costs Through, Analysts Say
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
Calliditas Drops 12% After Carnegie Downgrades to Hold
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.10.21ISS Short Position Initiated By ELEVA Capital SAS
PLX AI | Analysen