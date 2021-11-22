Vestas Data Compromised by Cyber Attack; Manufacturing Continues
(PLX AI) – Vestas gives update on cyber security incident.Vestas says incident impacted parts of internal IT infrastructure and data has been compromisedVestas has no indication that the incident has impacted third party operations, including …
Vestas Wind Systems Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Vestas gives update on cyber security incident.
- Vestas says incident impacted parts of internal IT infrastructure and data has been compromised
- Vestas has no indication that the incident has impacted third party operations, including customer and supply chain operations
- Vestas says manufacturing, construction and service teams have been able to continue operations
- Vestas initiated a gradual and controlled reopening of all IT systems
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0