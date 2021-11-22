Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Vestas Data Compromised by Cyber Attack; Manufacturing Continues (PLX AI) – Vestas gives update on cyber security incident.Vestas says incident impacted parts of internal IT infrastructure and data has been compromisedVestas has no indication that the incident has impacted third party operations, including …



