Dustin Targets Adj. EBITDA Margin 5-6% Over Business Cycle
- (PLX AI) – Dustin targets adjusted EBITA margin of between 5 and 6 per cent over business cycle.
- The company's goal is to achieve net sales of approximately SEK 40 billion via organic and acquired growth in the financial year 2025/26
- Dustin's target is an average annual organic sales growth of 8 per cent over a business cycle
- The Company's net debt target is a 2.0-3.0 multiple of adjusted EBITDA for the past 12-month period
- Dustin's capital structure should enable a high degree of financial flexibility and provide for bolt on acquisitions
- Dividend policy - Dustin's dividend payout target is 70 per cent of net profit
