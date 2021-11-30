Dustin Targets Adj. EBITDA Margin 5-6% Over Business Cycle (PLX AI) – Dustin targets adjusted EBITA margin of between 5 and 6 per cent over business cycle.The company's goal is to achieve net sales of approximately SEK 40 billion via organic and acquired growth in the financial year 2025/26Dustin's target … (PLX AI) – Dustin targets adjusted EBITA margin of between 5 and 6 per cent over business cycle.

The company's goal is to achieve net sales of approximately SEK 40 billion via organic and acquired growth in the financial year 2025/26

Dustin's target is an average annual organic sales growth of 8 per cent over a business cycle

The Company's net debt target is a 2.0-3.0 multiple of adjusted EBITDA for the past 12-month period

Dustin's capital structure should enable a high degree of financial flexibility and provide for bolt on acquisitions

Dividend policy - Dustin's dividend payout target is 70 per cent of net profit



