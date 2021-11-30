checkAd

Dustin Targets Adj. EBITDA Margin 5-6% Over Business Cycle

(PLX AI) – Dustin targets adjusted EBITA margin of between 5 and 6 per cent over business cycle.The company's goal is to achieve net sales of approximately SEK 40 billion via organic and acquired growth in the financial year 2025/26Dustin's target …

  • The company's goal is to achieve net sales of approximately SEK 40 billion via organic and acquired growth in the financial year 2025/26
  • Dustin's target is an average annual organic sales growth of 8 per cent over a business cycle
  • The Company's net debt target is a 2.0-3.0 multiple of adjusted EBITDA for the past 12-month period
  • Dustin's capital structure should enable a high degree of financial flexibility and provide for bolt on acquisitions
  • Dividend policy - Dustin's dividend payout target is 70 per cent of net profit


Autor: PLX AI
30.11.2021, 10:02  |  45   |   |   

