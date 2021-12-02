Allianz Aims to Raise Dividend Payments at Least 5% Every Year
(PLX AI) – Allianz regular pay-out remains at 50% of net income however, adjusted for extraordinary and volatile items.Allianz objective to pay a dividend per share in an amount of at least 5% above the amount of the previous yearAllianz returns …
