Johnson & Johnson Says Covid-19 Booster Shows Substantial Increase in Antibody, T-cell Responses
(PLX AI) – Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Booster, Administered Six Months After Two-Dose Regimen of BNT162b2, Shows Substantial Increase in Antibody and T-cell Responses.Preliminary Phase 2 study and a sub-study demonstrate value of mix-and-match …
- Preliminary Phase 2 study and a sub-study demonstrate value of mix-and-match approach; Johnson & Johnson booster increased neutralizing and binding antibodies, similar to boosting with BNT162b2, and showed strong increase in T-cell responses, the company said
