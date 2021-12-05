checkAd

Johnson & Johnson Says Covid-19 Booster Shows Substantial Increase in Antibody, T-cell Responses

(PLX AI) – Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Booster, Administered Six Months After Two-Dose Regimen of BNT162b2, Shows Substantial Increase in Antibody and T-cell Responses.Preliminary Phase 2 study and a sub-study demonstrate value of mix-and-match …

  • (PLX AI) – Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Booster, Administered Six Months After Two-Dose Regimen of BNT162b2, Shows Substantial Increase in Antibody and T-cell Responses.
  • Preliminary Phase 2 study and a sub-study demonstrate value of mix-and-match approach; Johnson & Johnson booster increased neutralizing and binding antibodies, similar to boosting with BNT162b2, and showed strong increase in T-cell responses, the company said
