Vestas Gets 25 MW Wind Turbine Order in Italy
- (PLX AI) – Vestas says RWE Renewables Italia has placed a 25 MW order for the Selinus wind park to be located in Partanna and Castelvetrano, Sicily, Italy.
- The contract includes the supply and installation of six V136-4.2 MW wind turbines
- Turbine delivery is planned for the third quarter of 2022, whilst commissioning is expected for the fourth quarter of 2022
