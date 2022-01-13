Andritz Gets Order for Spunlace Line in Ukraine (PLX AI) – Andritz to supply a high-capacity spunlace line to Biosphere, Ukraine.Start-up is scheduled in two stages – the first one in the first quarter of 2022 and the second in early 2023, reaching full production capacity (PLX AI) – Andritz to supply a high-capacity spunlace line to Biosphere, Ukraine.

Start-up is scheduled in two stages – the first one in the first quarter of 2022 and the second in early 2023, reaching full production capacity

