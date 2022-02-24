checkAd

DISH Q4 EPS In Line with Consensus; Pay-TV Subscribers Decline 273,000

(PLX AI) – DISH Network Q4 net income USD 552 million.Q4 EPS USD 0.87 vs. estimate USD 0.87Q4 revenue USD 4,450 million vs. estimate USD 4,475 millionNet pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 273,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a …

  • (PLX AI) – DISH Network Q4 net income USD 552 million.
  • Q4 EPS USD 0.87 vs. estimate USD 0.87
  • Q4 revenue USD 4,450 million vs. estimate USD 4,475 million
  • Net pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 273,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a decrease of approximately 133,000 in the year-ago quarter
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  15   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

DISH Q4 EPS In Line with Consensus; Pay-TV Subscribers Decline 273,000 (PLX AI) – DISH Network Q4 net income USD 552 million.Q4 EPS USD 0.87 vs. estimate USD 0.87Q4 revenue USD 4,450 million vs. estimate USD 4,475 millionNet pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 273,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lemonade Q4 Adj. EBITDA Loss Widens as Expenses Rise
K+S Terminates CFO Agreement; Chairman Takes Over Position Temporarily
Booking Holdings Revenue, Profit Better Than Expected
Lufthansa Adds 50 Flights from Frankfurt, Munich on Strong Easter Travel Demand
Ebay Q4 GMV Better Than Expected; Sees Q1 Revenue $2.43-2.48 Billion
Under Armour to Start $500 Million Share Buyback
MPC Container Ships Q4 EBITDA USD 1,100 Million vs. Estimate USD 119 Million
Orphazyme Drops 24% After Saying Arimoclomol Unlikely to Be Approved
Orkla Health Buys Healthspam for GBP 65 Million
Palfinger FY EBIT EUR 155 Million
Titel
Roku Active Accounts 60.1 Million; Q1 Revenue Outlook Misses; Shares Fall
Siemens Invests in Capton Energy JV for Solar, Smart Infrastructure
DuPont Sells Most of Mobility & Materials Segment to Celanese for $11 Billion
Volkswagen, Porsche Automobil in Advanced Talks for Porsche IPO
Stadler Rail Says 186 Double-Decker EUR 3 Billion Contract with OBB Is Back on Track
Bayer Raises Peak Sales for Nubeqa to Over EUR 3 Billion After Positive Phase 3 ARASENS Trial
Eolus Q4 Pretax Loss SEK 9 Million; Proposes SEK 1.50 Dividend
Einhell Buys 66% of Outillages King Canada
EDF FY EBITDA EUR 18,005 Million vs. Estimate EUR 17,880 Million
Stadler Rail Gets Order for 14 Battery-Operated Trains from DB Regio
Titel
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders
Hexagon Purus Jumps 17% After New Battery Deal Almost Secures 2025 Target
Nel Q4 Revenue NOK 248.1 Million vs. Estimate NOK 233 Million
NextEra Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Raises 2022/23 Guidance
Hexagon Purus Gets $1 Billion Contract with Hino Motors for Battery Packs
Hexagon Purus Q4 Revenue Much Higher Than Expected; EBITDA Loss Also Beats (1) 
Atos to Report 2021 Revenue EUR 10.8 billion; to Book Impairments Totaling EUR 2.4 Billion
PayPal Q4 Adj. EPS, Outlook Below Consensus; Shares Drop 8%
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Kraft Heinz Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Sees Strong Organic Growth in 2022
Hochtief Likely to Cut Its Dividend, BofA Says in Downgrade to Underperform