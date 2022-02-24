(PLX AI) – DISH Network Q4 net income USD 552 million.Q4 EPS USD 0.87 vs. estimate USD 0.87Q4 revenue USD 4,450 million vs. estimate USD 4,475 millionNet pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 273,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a …

DISH Q4 EPS In Line with Consensus; Pay-TV Subscribers Decline 273,000

