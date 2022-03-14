Alpha Bank Reports 2021 Normalized Profit After Tax EUR 330 Million
(PLX AI) – Alpha Bank FY net income EUR 330 million.FY net interest income EUR 1,376 millionFY CET1 capital ratio 13.2%NPL ratio reached 6.2% at the end of December 2021Says delivery on 2021 financial targets and transactions marks the return to …
- (PLX AI) – Alpha Bank FY net income EUR 330 million.
- FY net interest income EUR 1,376 million
- FY CET1 capital ratio 13.2%
- NPL ratio reached 6.2% at the end of December 2021
- Says delivery on 2021 financial targets and transactions marks the return to normalcy
- Says expected loan growth acceleration paves the way to improved profitability
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0