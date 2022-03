(PLX AI) – Encavis FY revenue EUR 330 million vs. estimate EUR 324 million. Guidance was more that EUR 320 millionFY EBITDA EUR 255 million vs. estimate EUR 246 millionGuidance was more than EUR 240 millionFY EBIT EUR 148 millionGuidance was more …

Encavis Reports 2021 Earnings Above Its Own Guidance; Also Beating Consensus Estimates

