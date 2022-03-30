Basler Gives 2022 Revenue Guidance Below Consensus
- (PLX AI) – Basler Outlook FY revenue EUR 235-265 million vs. consensus EUR 263 million.
- Outlook FY pretax return 9-12%
- Basler says closed the financial year 2021 with an extremely strong order backlog of Euro 140.9 million
- Says challenging procurement of semiconductor components will presumably be the limiting growth factor
- Says relatively broad corridor in its outlook range reflects the current momentum in the sales and procurement markets as well as the integration of the recently acquired distribution partners in Korea
