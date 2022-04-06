Dustin Q2 Adjusted EBITA SEK 275 Million vs. Estimate SEK 291 Million
(PLX AI) – Dustin Q2 revenue SEK 6,612 million vs. estimate SEK 6,225 million.Q2 organic growth 12.2%Q2 adjusted EBITA margin 4.2%Q2 EBIT SEK 220 million vs. estimate SEK 264 millionQ2 adjusted EPS SEK 1.27
