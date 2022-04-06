checkAd

Dustin Q2 Adjusted EBITA SEK 275 Million vs. Estimate SEK 291 Million

(PLX AI) – Dustin Q2 revenue SEK 6,612 million vs. estimate SEK 6,225 million.Q2 organic growth 12.2%Q2 adjusted EBITA margin 4.2%Q2 EBIT SEK 220 million vs. estimate SEK 264 millionQ2 adjusted EPS SEK 1.27

  • (PLX AI) – Dustin Q2 revenue SEK 6,612 million vs. estimate SEK 6,225 million.
  • Q2 organic growth 12.2%
  • Q2 adjusted EBITA margin 4.2%
  • Q2 EBIT SEK 220 million vs. estimate SEK 264 million
  • Q2 adjusted EPS SEK 1.27
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  26   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Dustin Q2 Adjusted EBITA SEK 275 Million vs. Estimate SEK 291 Million (PLX AI) – Dustin Q2 revenue SEK 6,612 million vs. estimate SEK 6,225 million.Q2 organic growth 12.2%Q2 adjusted EBITA margin 4.2%Q2 EBIT SEK 220 million vs. estimate SEK 264 millionQ2 adjusted EPS SEK 1.27

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Merck KGaA Acquires MAST Platform from Lonza
Ørsted and Repsol Exploring Floating Offshore Wind Projects in Spain
Buy Vestas on Improved Market Demand, Valuation, Bank of America Says
Saipem Gets Offshore Drilling Contracts Worth Over $400 Million
PREVIEW: B&O Earnings Likely to Show Delayed Turnaround Due to Supply Chain Issues
Saint-Gobain Exits Its Polish Distribution Business
Novozymes Rises 2.5% After Danske Resumes Coverage With Buy
Enea Gets $5.1 Million Contract in North America
Loomis Drops 3% After Danske Downgrade
Abbvie's Allergan Says Phase 3 Trial of Vuity in Presbyopia Had Positive Results
Titel
Fashionette 2022 Guidance Significantly Below Consensus
Nel Announces Orders in Canada, Poland
Nordex Shuts Down IT Systems After Cyber Attack; Says Customers May Be Affected
Nordex and Vestas Shares Rise as Bank of America Sees Wind Turbine Pricing Improving
Cherry 2022 Revenue Guidance Below Consensus
Bayer to Invest EUR 2 Billion Over 3 Years in Pharmaceuticals Production
BioNTech Q4 Net Income Much Better Than Expected; Sees $1.5 Billion Share Buyback
Tesla Produced 305,407 Vehicles in Q1; Delivered 310,048 Vehicles
SUSS Microtech Earnings, Guidance Below Consensus Expectations
Scatec Seeks AGM Authorization for Share Issue of up to 10% of Capital for Potential M&A
Titel
Fashionette 2022 Guidance Significantly Below Consensus
Nel Announces Orders in Canada, Poland
Tesla Plans Additional Shares to Enable Stock Split in Form of Stock Dividend
Equinor Rises as Bank of America Upgrades to Buy
EQT Buys Baring Private Equity Asia for EUR 6.8 Billion
Nordex Shuts Down IT Systems After Cyber Attack; Says Customers May Be Affected
LPKF Laser Earnings Fall Below Expectations
EDF to Raise EUR 3.1 Billion at EUR 6.35 per Share
Vallourec Names Philippe Guillemot as New Chairman & CEO
Meyer Burger FY EBITDA CHF -72.5 Million vs. Estimate CHF -52 Million
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian
Pharma Mar Says Plitidepsin Phase 1 Covid-19 Study Confirms in Vitro Activity Against Omicron, ...
AT&T to Spin Off Interest in WarnerMedia to its Shareholders