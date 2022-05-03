Western Digital Answers Elliott Management Letter
(PLX AI) – Western Digital Board of Directors says will carefully consider Elliott’s ideas.Western Digital says CEO and Board of Directors have explored a range of options to unlock and deliver long-term value
