(PLX AI) – Lowe's Q1 EPS USD 3.51 vs. estimate USD 3.22.Q1 sales USD 23,700 million vs. estimate USD 23,760 millionOutlook FY revenue USD 97,000-99,000 million (unchanged)Sales this quarter were in line with our expectations, excluding our outdoor …

Lowe's Q1 EPS Above Estimates Even as Sales Misses Slightly; Guidance Unchanged

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer