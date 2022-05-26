Broadcom Buys VMware for $61 Billion in Cash, Shares
(PLX AI) – Broadcom will acquire all of the outstanding shares of VMware in a cash-and-stock transaction that values VMware at approximately $61 billion, based on the closing price of Broadcom common stock on May 25, 2022. In addition, Broadcom will …
- (PLX AI) – Broadcom will acquire all of the outstanding shares of VMware in a cash-and-stock transaction that values VMware at approximately $61 billion, based on the closing price of Broadcom common stock on May 25, 2022.
- In addition, Broadcom will assume $8 billion of VMware net debt
- Broadcom to target adding approximately $8.5 billion of pro forma EBITDA from the acquisition within three years post-closing
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0