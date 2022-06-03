Bet-at-home.com Says Germany Revenue Could Decline Significantly if Limits Imposed from July 1
(PLX AI) – Bet-at-home.com: Gaming supervisory authority in Germany calls for application of deposit limits according to the State Treaty on Gaming 2021 until 1 July 2022.Bet-at-home.com intends to defend itself against this in court by means of an …
- Bet-at-home.com intends to defend itself against this in court by means of an emergency appeal
- Bet-at-home.com Should the deposit limits implemented from 1 July Board assumes gross betting and gaming revenue in Germany could decline significantly
