Hornbach Reiterates Adj. EBIT Guidance to Low Double-Digit Percentage Decline
- (PLX AI) – Hornbach Holding expecting adjusted EBIT level to decline around a low double digit percentage range.
- Hornbach Holding still expects a slight sales growth for the year
- Demand for construction and DIY products remains strong and in terms of sales, Q1 2022/23 has been a record quarter for the company, CEO says
- We are convinced that the focus of consumers on their immediate surroundings and home is a longer-term trend that will continue: CEO
- However, we do not know how ongoing inflation and geopolitical uncertainty will impact on consumer behavior in the coming months: CEO
