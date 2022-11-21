IGT Solutions Wins Gold for Tokopedia Care

Jakarta, Indonesia (ots/PRNewswire) - IGT received 3 golds and a runner-up award

at the '17th Annual Global Top Ranking Performers Awards APAC'



IGT Solutions (IGT) won several accolades at the recent '17th Annual Global Top

Ranking Performers Awards APAC' organized by ContactCenterWorld-the world's

largest contact center association. IGT represented Tokopedia as its CX

(Customer Experience) partner for 'Tokopedia Care' and received top honors for

its innovative approach to digital CX.



Every year, over 2000 CX experts from 80+ countries compete in 50+ individual,

team, and company award categories for a chance to win a prestigious

ContactCenterWorld global award. IGT credits its win to following Tokopedia's

guiding principle of 'Focus on the Consumer and implement FIRST (Friendly,

Proactive, Simple, Trusted)'. By combining human intelligence and digital

technologies, IGT delivered exceptional digital CX services in Tokopedia Care

across different interaction channels such as email, social media, and chat.



