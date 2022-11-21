checkAd

IGT Solutions Wins Gold for Tokopedia Care

Jakarta, Indonesia (ots/PRNewswire) - IGT received 3 golds and a runner-up award
at the '17th Annual Global Top Ranking Performers Awards APAC'

IGT Solutions (IGT) won several accolades at the recent '17th Annual Global Top
Ranking Performers Awards APAC' organized by ContactCenterWorld-the world's
largest contact center association. IGT represented Tokopedia as its CX
(Customer Experience) partner for 'Tokopedia Care' and received top honors for
its innovative approach to digital CX.

Every year, over 2000 CX experts from 80+ countries compete in 50+ individual,
team, and company award categories for a chance to win a prestigious
ContactCenterWorld global award. IGT credits its win to following Tokopedia's
guiding principle of 'Focus on the Consumer and implement FIRST (Friendly,
Proactive, Simple, Trusted)'. By combining human intelligence and digital
technologies, IGT delivered exceptional digital CX services in Tokopedia Care
across different interaction channels such as email, social media, and chat.

As a provider of next-gen, seamless, omnichannel customer experiences for over
20 years, IGT is the preferred partner for the world's foremost travel and
hi-tech companies. The company's resounding successes at the ContactCenterWorld
global awards in 2022 include:

Gold Medals:

1. Individual Award-Best Client Service Manager (outsource only)
2. Team Award-Best Client/Account Management Team
3. Team Award-Best Customer Service Team

Runner-Up Medal:

- Individual Award-Best Contact Center Trainer

Vipul Doshi, CEO of IGT Solutions, said, "These awards are a testament to the
strong relationship between IGT and Tokopedia. Both organizations are striving
towards a shared vision of enhancing and improving customer experiences by
amalgamating human intelligence and digital technologies."

Rudy A. Dalimunthe, Senior Vice President of Sales Operations & Product,
Tokopedia, said, "We hold three core values called '3DNA,' of which 'Focus on
Consumer' is one. One way we manifest this is through Tokopedia Care, available
24/7 to help address consumers' questions and concerns, which positions our
consumers as some of our most important partners. Thus, these awards are
testaments to Tokopedia Care and IGT Solutions' strong collaboration in
providing the best customer service for Indonesians. We also hope that these
awards can advance the extent of collaboration and innovation between Tokopedia
and IGT Solutions to develop Tokopedia Care into the mainstay of Indonesia's
customer service."

About IGT Solutions

IGT Solutions is a next-gen customer experience company that defines and
delivers transformative experiences for global brands. It does this by using
innovative digital technologies and by combining digital and human intelligence.
IGT is the preferred partner for managing end-to-end CX journeys across travel
and high growth tech industries. Established in 1998, IGT has more than 85
global marquee customers and 25,000+ CX experts servicing client processes from
30 global delivery centers. IGT's service offerings include application
development and maintenance, application testing and performance analysis,
enterprise DevOps, mobility strategy and Consulting, Robotic Process Automation
(RPA) and analytics, and a full spectrum of BPM support.
http://www.igtsolutions.com/

About Tokopedia

Tokopedia, an Indonesian technology company, has a mission to achieve digital
economic equality. Tokopedia's vision is to build a Super Ecosystem where anyone
can start and find anything. Today, Tokopedia empowers millions of sellers and
users through marketplaces and digital products, fintech and payment, logistics
and fulfillment, as well as Tokopedia Partners. Tokopedia is part of the GoTo
group, the largest digital ecosystem in Indonesia that includes Gojek,
Tokopedia, and GoTo Financial. http://www.tokopedia.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951097/IGT_Solutions_Tokopedia_Care.jpg
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951097/IGT_Solutions_Tokopedia_Care.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/igt-solutions-
wins-gold-for-tokopedia-care-301683587.html

Contact:

Nitin Rai,
+91-124-4756261,
nitin.rai@igtsolutions.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/134152/5375337
OTS: IGT Solutions



