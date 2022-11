IGT Solutions Wins Gold for Tokopedia Care

Jakarta, Indonesia (ots/PRNewswire) - IGT received 3 golds and a runner-up award

at the '17th Annual Global Top Ranking Performers Awards APAC'



IGT Solutions (IGT) won several accolades at the recent '17th Annual Global Top

Ranking Performers Awards APAC' organized by ContactCenterWorld-the world's

largest contact center association. IGT represented Tokopedia as its CX

(Customer Experience) partner for 'Tokopedia Care' and received top honors for

its innovative approach to digital CX.



Every year, over 2000 CX experts from 80+ countries compete in 50+ individual,

team, and company award categories for a chance to win a prestigious

ContactCenterWorld global award. IGT credits its win to following Tokopedia's

guiding principle of 'Focus on the Consumer and implement FIRST (Friendly,

Proactive, Simple, Trusted)'. By combining human intelligence and digital

technologies, IGT delivered exceptional digital CX services in Tokopedia Care

across different interaction channels such as email, social media, and chat.





As a provider of next-gen, seamless, omnichannel customer experiences for over 20 years, IGT is the preferred partner for the world's foremost travel and hi-tech companies. The company's resounding successes at the ContactCenterWorld global awards in 2022 include: Gold Medals: 1. Individual Award-Best Client Service Manager (outsource only) 2. Team Award-Best Client/Account Management Team 3. Team Award-Best Customer Service Team Runner-Up Medal: - Individual Award-Best Contact Center Trainer Vipul Doshi, CEO of IGT Solutions, said, "These awards are a testament to the strong relationship between IGT and Tokopedia. Both organizations are striving towards a shared vision of enhancing and improving customer experiences by amalgamating human intelligence and digital technologies." Rudy A. Dalimunthe, Senior Vice President of Sales Operations & Product, Tokopedia, said, "We hold three core values called '3DNA,' of which 'Focus on Consumer' is one. One way we manifest this is through Tokopedia Care, available 24/7 to help address consumers' questions and concerns, which positions our consumers as some of our most important partners. Thus, these awards are testaments to Tokopedia Care and IGT Solutions' strong collaboration in providing the best customer service for Indonesians. We also hope that these awards can advance the extent of collaboration and innovation between Tokopedia and IGT Solutions to develop Tokopedia Care into the mainstay of Indonesia's customer service." About IGT Solutions IGT Solutions is a next-gen customer experience company that defines and delivers transformative experiences for global brands. It does this by using innovative digital technologies and by combining digital and human intelligence. IGT is the preferred partner for managing end-to-end CX journeys across travel and high growth tech industries. Established in 1998, IGT has more than 85 global marquee customers and 25,000+ CX experts servicing client processes from 30 global delivery centers. IGT's service offerings include application development and maintenance, application testing and performance analysis, enterprise DevOps, mobility strategy and Consulting, Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and analytics, and a full spectrum of BPM support. About Tokopedia Tokopedia, an Indonesian technology company, has a mission to achieve digital economic equality. Tokopedia's vision is to build a Super Ecosystem where anyone can start and find anything. Today, Tokopedia empowers millions of sellers and users through marketplaces and digital products, fintech and payment, logistics and fulfillment, as well as Tokopedia Partners. Tokopedia is part of the GoTo group, the largest digital ecosystem in Indonesia that includes Gojek, Tokopedia, and GoTo Financial.