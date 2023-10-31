    checkAd

    Greencells Doubles EBIT to €5.6M in H1 2023, Predicts Surpassing Year-End Forecast

    In H1 2023, Greencells GmbH impressively doubled its consolidated EBIT to EUR 5.6 million, despite a dip in sales. This positive trend is expected to continue, with the company's diversification strategy and focus on large-scale solar power plants.

    • Greencells GmbH doubled its consolidated EBIT to EUR 5.6 million in the first half of 2023, up from EUR 2.8 million the previous year.
    • Despite a decrease in consolidated sales from EUR 102.0 million to EUR 78.9 million, gross profit improved from EUR 7.6 million to EUR 10.3 million.
    • Consolidated earnings after tax more than tripled from EUR 0.9 million to EUR 3.4 million compared to the same period of the previous year.
    • As of 30 June 2023, Greencells managed five ongoing construction projects with a total volume of 272 MWp and had firm orders for a further ten projects with a volume of 131 MWp.
    • The company expects to exceed its annual targets of more than EUR 200 million in sales, an EBIT of EUR 10-12 million, and a return on sales of 2-3%.
    • Greencells is diversifying its EPC business and focusing on the European target markets and large-scale solar power plants, expecting positive effects from the sale of the development portfolio and the development platform of the sister entity Greencells Group Holdings Ltd. planned for 2024.





    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
