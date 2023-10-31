Greencells Doubles EBIT to €5.6M in H1 2023, Predicts Surpassing Year-End Forecast
In H1 2023, Greencells GmbH impressively doubled its consolidated EBIT to EUR 5.6 million, despite a dip in sales. This positive trend is expected to continue, with the company's diversification strategy and focus on large-scale solar power plants.
- Greencells GmbH doubled its consolidated EBIT to EUR 5.6 million in the first half of 2023, up from EUR 2.8 million the previous year.
- Despite a decrease in consolidated sales from EUR 102.0 million to EUR 78.9 million, gross profit improved from EUR 7.6 million to EUR 10.3 million.
- Consolidated earnings after tax more than tripled from EUR 0.9 million to EUR 3.4 million compared to the same period of the previous year.
- As of 30 June 2023, Greencells managed five ongoing construction projects with a total volume of 272 MWp and had firm orders for a further ten projects with a volume of 131 MWp.
- The company expects to exceed its annual targets of more than EUR 200 million in sales, an EBIT of EUR 10-12 million, and a return on sales of 2-3%.
- Greencells is diversifying its EPC business and focusing on the European target markets and large-scale solar power plants, expecting positive effects from the sale of the development portfolio and the development platform of the sister entity Greencells Group Holdings Ltd. planned for 2024.
