INVIBES ADVERTISING Reports Impressive Growth in 2023 Annual Results
Invibes Advertising, in its 2023 annual report, reveals a strong growth trajectory, bouncing back to positive EBITDA and net income, despite a sluggish start in the digital advertising sector.
- Invibes Advertising reported strong growth in its 2023 annual results, with a return to positive EBITDA and net income.
- The company recorded a sales growth of +3.4% in 2023, despite a slowdown in the digital advertising sector in the first half of the year.
- Countries in the scale-up phase (Germany, the UK, Italy, and Belgium) recorded accelerated growth between H1 and H2, with total growth of +32% in 2023.
- The company implemented measures to reduce its cost structure in the second half of 2022, which resulted in a return to profitable growth in 2023.
- Invibes Advertising plans to extend its geographical footprint in 2024 by opening up in three new markets: the United States, Mexico, and Singapore.
- As of 31 December 2023, Invibes had a solid financial structure, with net cash of €10.8m and shareholders' equity of €21.7m.
The price of INVIBES ADVERTISING at the time of the news was 6,3300EUR and was down -3,36 % compared with the previous
day.
-3,36 %
-2,31 %
-10,47 %
+27,24 %
+10,28 %
-40,56 %
-19,36 %
ISIN:BE0974299316WKN:A2JB6Z
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken.
