Invibes Advertising reported strong growth in its 2023 annual results, with a return to positive EBITDA and net income.

The company recorded a sales growth of +3.4% in 2023, despite a slowdown in the digital advertising sector in the first half of the year.

Countries in the scale-up phase (Germany, the UK, Italy, and Belgium) recorded accelerated growth between H1 and H2, with total growth of +32% in 2023.

The company implemented measures to reduce its cost structure in the second half of 2022, which resulted in a return to profitable growth in 2023.

Invibes Advertising plans to extend its geographical footprint in 2024 by opening up in three new markets: the United States, Mexico, and Singapore.

As of 31 December 2023, Invibes had a solid financial structure, with net cash of €10.8m and shareholders' equity of €21.7m.

The price of INVIBES ADVERTISING at the time of the news was 6,3300EUR and was down -3,36 % compared with the previous day.





