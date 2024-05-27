Ekosem-Agrar Bond Restructuring Gets Investor Group's Green Light
The SdK urges investors to approve the corporate bond restructuring, citing high risks of total loss over repayment. Noteholders are invited to crucial meetings on June 3-4, 2024, in Heidelberg.
- Schutzgemeinschaft der Kapitalanleger e.V. recommends approval of the restructuring of the corporate bonds - Risks of a total loss significantly higher than the chance of repayment once the geopolitical situation stabilizes - All noteholders invited to participate in the second noteholders' meetings on 3 and 4 June 2024 in Heidelberg - SdK considers the risks of a total loss to be much higher than the chance of stabilization in the foreseeable future - The second noteholders' meetings for the ESA bond 2012/2027 and ESA bond 2019/2029 will take place in Heidelberg - Investors need a "Special Verification and blocking notice" to participate in the meetings
ISIN:DE000A1R0RZ5WKN:A1R0RZ
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.