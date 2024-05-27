MeVis Medical Solutions Unveils Strong H1 2023/2024 Financial Results
MeVis Medical Solutions AG has unveiled its financial performance for the first half of fiscal year 2023/2024, showcasing notable revenue distribution and a significant rise in EBIT, despite a net income of zero.
- MeVis Medical Solutions AG announced its results for the first half of fiscal year 2023/2024 - Revenue for the first half of the year was €8,774k, with 27% from licenses, 35% from maintenance revenue, and 38% from other revenue - Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased to €2,735k with an EBIT margin of 24% - Income from loans of financial assets was €643k, resulting in earnings before taxes (EBT) of €2,735k - Net income for the year was €0k, with a forecast of sales to increase slightly to between €18.0m and €18.5m for the full year - The Executive Board will review expectations throughout the fiscal year based on current business performance
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at MeVis Medical Solutions is on 27.05.2024.
The price of MeVis Medical Solutions at the time of the news was 26,50EUR and was up +1,15 % compared with the previous
day.
ISIN:DE000A0LBFE4WKN:A0LBFE
