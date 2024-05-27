    checkAd

     109  0 Kommentare MeVis Medical Solutions Unveils Strong H1 2023/2024 Financial Results

    MeVis Medical Solutions AG has unveiled its financial performance for the first half of fiscal year 2023/2024, showcasing notable revenue distribution and a significant rise in EBIT, despite a net income of zero.

    • MeVis Medical Solutions AG announced its results for the first half of fiscal year 2023/2024 - Revenue for the first half of the year was €8,774k, with 27% from licenses, 35% from maintenance revenue, and 38% from other revenue - Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased to €2,735k with an EBIT margin of 24% - Income from loans of financial assets was €643k, resulting in earnings before taxes (EBT) of €2,735k - Net income for the year was €0k, with a forecast of sales to increase slightly to between €18.0m and €18.5m for the full year - The Executive Board will review expectations throughout the fiscal year based on current business performance

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at MeVis Medical Solutions is on 27.05.2024.

    The price of MeVis Medical Solutions at the time of the news was 26,50EUR and was up +1,15 % compared with the previous day.


    Lesen Sie auch

    MeVis Medical Solutions

    -1,13 %
    -1,13 %
    0,00 %
    +4,80 %
    -12,08 %
    -19,63 %
    -12,05 %
    +70,35 %
    -48,51 %
    ISIN:DE000A0LBFE4WKN:A0LBFE





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    MeVis Medical Solutions Unveils Strong H1 2023/2024 Financial Results MeVis Medical Solutions AG has unveiled its financial performance for the first half of fiscal year 2023/2024, showcasing notable revenue distribution and a significant rise in EBIT, despite a net income of zero.