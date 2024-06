EBIT for 2023 was EUR 3.5 million, down from EUR 12.5 million in the previous year.

Rental income increased by 10.7% to EUR 32.9 million in 2023.

The group result for 2023 was EUR -11.0 million, compared to a surplus of EUR 8.3 million in 2022.

Noratis AG purchased 18 residential units and sold 301 units in 2023.

A cost-cutting program has been initiated in response to the challenging market environment.

The 2023 Annual Report will be available on the Noratis AG website from May 27, 2024.

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at Noratis is on 09.07.2024.

The price of Noratis at the time of the news was 5,3000EUR and was up +0,95 % compared with the previous day.