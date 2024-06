Kilian Brenske, a member of the Management Board since 2022, has asked to step down for private reasons.

Attila Strauss will now manage national and international expansion, marketing, purchasing, and sales alone.

The Supervisory Board thanks Kilian Brenske for his service and regrets his departure.

M1 Kliniken has significantly increased sales and profits since 2022, with a 70% rise in Group EBIT in Q1 2024.

M1 Kliniken aims for sales of EUR 200 to 300 million in the Beauty segment by 2029, with an EBIT margin of at least 20%.

M1 Kliniken AG is a leading provider of aesthetic medical healthcare services in Europe, with 61 specialist centers and operations in ten countries.

The price of M1 Kliniken at the time of the news was 21,200EUR and was down -1,85 % compared with the previous day.