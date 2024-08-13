STEMMER IMAGING: Q2 Surge in Orders & Revenue, Secures MiddleGround Capital Deal

Order intake in Q2 2024 increased to EUR 35.2 million, marking the second consecutive quarter of growth.

Revenue in Q2 2024 improved by 12.1% compared to the previous quarter, reaching EUR 30.8 million, but the half-year figure of EUR 58.3 million is below H1 2023's EUR 78.4 million.

Gross margin remained stable at 40.0% in H1 2024, slightly up from 39.6% in H1 2023.

EBITDA margin decreased to 15.6% in H1 2024 from 18.1% in H1 2023, with EBITDA at EUR 9.1 million compared to EUR 14.2 million in H1 2023.

Operating cash flow improved significantly by 86.7% to EUR 15.5 million in H1 2024, up from EUR 8.3 million in H1 2023.

An investment agreement was concluded with MiddleGround Capital, which includes a voluntary public takeover offer for all outstanding shares of STEMMER IMAGING AG.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at STEMMER IMAGING is on 13.08.2024.

The price of STEMMER IMAGING at the time of the news was 48,20EUR and was up +0,21 % compared with the previous day.

55 minutes after the article was published, the price was 48,05EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,31 % since publication.





