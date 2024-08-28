Strong H1 2024 Results Boost Aroundtown SA's Market Outlook and Guidance

Aroundtown SA reported a net rental income of €588 million in H1 2024, a slight decrease from €596 million in H1 2023, with a 2.9% like-for-like rental growth.

Adjusted EBITDA for H1 2024 was €502 million, reflecting a 1% year-over-year increase due to improved operational profitability.

The company recorded a net loss of €330 million in H1 2024, resulting in a basic loss per share of €0.30, primarily due to negative property revaluations.

EPRA NTA at the end of June 2024 was €7.7 billion, down from €8.1 billion at the end of December 2023.

Aroundtown strengthened its financing platform with €1.15 billion in senior unsecured bond issuances and €240 million in signed bank debt in 2024 YTD.

The full-year 2024 FFO I guidance was slightly increased to a range of €290-€320 million, reflecting a more positive outlook and lower-than-expected finance expenses.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Aroundtown is on 28.08.2024.

