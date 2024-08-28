Strong H1 2024 Results Boost Aroundtown SA's Market Outlook and Guidance
Aroundtown SA's financial performance in the first half of 2024 showcased a mix of resilience and challenges, with notable figures in net rental income, adjusted EBITDA, and a strategic boost in financing.
Foto: Aroundtown SA
- Aroundtown SA reported a net rental income of €588 million in H1 2024, a slight decrease from €596 million in H1 2023, with a 2.9% like-for-like rental growth.
- Adjusted EBITDA for H1 2024 was €502 million, reflecting a 1% year-over-year increase due to improved operational profitability.
- The company recorded a net loss of €330 million in H1 2024, resulting in a basic loss per share of €0.30, primarily due to negative property revaluations.
- EPRA NTA at the end of June 2024 was €7.7 billion, down from €8.1 billion at the end of December 2023.
- Aroundtown strengthened its financing platform with €1.15 billion in senior unsecured bond issuances and €240 million in signed bank debt in 2024 YTD.
- The full-year 2024 FFO I guidance was slightly increased to a range of €290-€320 million, reflecting a more positive outlook and lower-than-expected finance expenses.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Aroundtown is on 28.08.2024.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.307,58PKT (+0,42 %).
+5,58 %
+11,51 %
+20,54 %
+12,30 %
+68,01 %
-63,47 %
-67,39 %
-34,05 %
ISIN:LU1673108939WKN:A2DW8Z
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte