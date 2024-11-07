ABOUT YOU Holding SE: SCAYLE's Bold Vision Promises Double-Digit Growth

ABOUT YOU Holding SE announces strategic vision and financial outlook for SCAYLE, aiming for double-digit top- and bottom-line growth in B2B enterprise commerce.

SCAYLE targets revenue growth from EUR 47 million in FY 2023/2024 to EUR 175 million by FY 2028/2029, with adjusted EBITDA expected to rise from EUR 25 million to EUR 75 million.

SCAYLE's expansion strategy includes geographical expansion, new customer wins, and product expansion, with operations now set up in the United States.

SCAYLE boasts a 70% win rate in enterprise deals, with clients like Manchester United, Deichmann, and FC Bayern, and profits from a take-rate licensing model.

SCAYLE has a flawless go-live record with 0% failed projects and aims to increase its gross margin from 85% to 90% in the coming years.

The ABOUT YOU Group operates internationally with two business units: the online fashion store ABOUT YOU and the B2B unit SCAYLE, which supports over 200 online stores.

