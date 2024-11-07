DEUTZ Thrives Amid Challenges, Unveils Cost Program Details

DEUTZ AG remains profitable with an adjusted EBIT margin of 4.4% in the first nine months of 2024, despite a 13.4% decline in revenue due to economic challenges.

New orders were slightly below the previous year's level, totaling €1,346.2 million, supported by acquisitions of Blue Star Power Systems and Daimler Truck engine business.

A cost program aims to achieve permanent savings of at least €50 million by the end of 2026, including job cuts and operating cost reductions.

DEUTZ's Dual+ strategy focuses on portfolio diversification, alternative drives, and positioning as a solution provider, targeting €4 billion in revenue by 2030.

The company's net income from continuing operations fell to €23.6 million, with earnings per share dropping from €0.65 to €0.18.

DEUTZ expects 2024 unit sales of fewer than 150,000 engines and revenue of around €1.8 billion, with an adjusted EBIT margin between 4.0% and 5.0%.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Deutz is on 07.11.2024.

The price of Deutz at the time of the news was 4,0260EUR and was down -0,10 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,0280EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,05 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.184,52PKT (-1,58 %).





