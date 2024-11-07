DEUTZ Thrives Amid Challenges, Unveils Cost Program Details
Despite facing economic headwinds and a revenue dip, DEUTZ AG maintains profitability with strategic acquisitions and a robust cost-saving program, aiming for significant growth and diversification by 2030.
Foto: DEUTZ AG
- DEUTZ AG remains profitable with an adjusted EBIT margin of 4.4% in the first nine months of 2024, despite a 13.4% decline in revenue due to economic challenges.
- New orders were slightly below the previous year's level, totaling €1,346.2 million, supported by acquisitions of Blue Star Power Systems and Daimler Truck engine business.
- A cost program aims to achieve permanent savings of at least €50 million by the end of 2026, including job cuts and operating cost reductions.
- DEUTZ's Dual+ strategy focuses on portfolio diversification, alternative drives, and positioning as a solution provider, targeting €4 billion in revenue by 2030.
- The company's net income from continuing operations fell to €23.6 million, with earnings per share dropping from €0.65 to €0.18.
- DEUTZ expects 2024 unit sales of fewer than 150,000 engines and revenue of around €1.8 billion, with an adjusted EBIT margin between 4.0% and 5.0%.
