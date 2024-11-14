Grand City Properties S.A. Reports Strong 9M 2024 Results Boosted by Operations

Grand City Properties S.A. reported a net rental income of €317 million for 9M 2024, a 3% increase from €307 million in 9M 2023.

The company achieved a like-for-like rental growth of 3.5%, indicating strong operational fundamentals.

Adjusted EBITDA rose by 5% to €250 million in 9M 2024, compared to €240 million in the same period last year.

FFO I remained stable at €141 million in 9M 2024, despite higher financing costs, maintaining a consistent performance year-over-year.

The company reported a loss of €17 million due to negative property revaluations in H1 2024, offset by solid operational results.

Grand City Properties maintained a strong liquidity position with €1.5 billion in cash and liquid assets and a conservative financial profile, reflected by a stable LTV ratio of 36%.

The next important date, Interim Report for the 3rd Quarter 2024 (ENG), at Grand City Properties is on 14.11.2024.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.235,59PKT (-0,33 %).





