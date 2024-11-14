Mister Spex SE: 2% Growth & Margin Boost in Q3 2024, Guidance Confirmed

Mister Spex SE reported a 2% revenue growth in the core German market in Q3 2024, with a 4% like-for-like growth.

The company saw a 4% increase in revenue from prescription glasses, with a 5% rise specifically in the German market.

Gross margin improved by 302 basis points to 48.8%, driven by a higher share of high-margin products and reduced discounts.

International revenue declined by 17% due to the strategic closure of stores in Scandinavia, Austria, and Switzerland as part of the "SpexFocus" program.

The launch of "SpexPro" premium lenses contributed to increased profitability and customer satisfaction, with a higher average order value and an increase in varifocal units sold.

Mister Spex confirmed its guidance for 2024, expecting net revenue between €210 and €230 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin between -4% and +1%.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Mister Spex is on 14.11.2024.

The price of Mister Spex at the time of the news was 1,9025EUR and was down -0,13 % compared with the previous day.

25 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,9125EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,53 % since publication.





