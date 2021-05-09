Dirk Harbecke (Rock Tech): "Lithium demand increases massively - shortages - prices of 20,000 USD"

Rock Tech actually only wanted to extract the lithium used for electric car batteries from a Canadian mine. But the demand due to the rapidly growing electromobility will grow so enormously in the next few years that the Canadian company saw an opportunity and now wants to process the raw material. A first location is being built in Eastern Germany for 400 million euros. This brings them close to Tesla and Volkswagen, who are massively investing in electromobility in Germany. "Now is a very exciting situation. The demand for lithium is increasing massively. Investments are now necessary, otherwise we won't get the supply bottlenecks resolved", says Dirk Harbecke. The company collects money through banks, subsidies and on the capital market. "Lithium stocks started rising since the beginning of the year. Lithium prices rose from a good $ 6,000 in mid-December last year to over $ 13,000 now. We'll see prices of $ 20,000 this summer or fall because the bottlenecks are only just starting", says the CEO of Rock Tech Lithium, whose own shares have already risen by almost 200 percent. All details in the interview with Manuel Koch and on https://www.rocktechlithium.com 👇🏻 Jetzt YouTube-Kanal abonnieren👇🏻 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC234wdhgU4NVDqYBRkkVkfQ MANUEL KOCH 📺 TV Journalist 👱🏻‍♂️ CEO 🎥 Producer 📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/manuelkochtv/ 🎭 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Manuel-Koch-1918657995022408/ 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/manuel_koch ►► LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/manuel-koch-b2697981/ INSIDE WIRTSCHAFT 🖥 Online-Sender https://inside-wirtschaft.de 🎥 Interviews 🎤 Medientraining 🤵🏼 Event-Moderation 📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/insidewirtschaft/ 🎭 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InsideWirtschaft/ 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/iwirtschaft Risikohinweis: https://inside-wirtschaft.de/risikohinweis/